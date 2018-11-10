Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Departs game with injury
De La Rose suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Friday's game versus the Rangers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
De La Rose fired two shots on goal and blocked one before leaving the game. The 23-year-old was bumped to the bottom six for this outing, but he worked over 17 minutes of ice in the two previous games and notched two points in that span. If he can't play Saturday against the Hurricanes, expect Wade Megan to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Expected to play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Partakes in first practice with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Hoping to practice with new team Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Healthy, but settling visa matter•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Claimed off waivers by Detroit•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Placed on waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...