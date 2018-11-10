De La Rose suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Friday's game versus the Rangers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

De La Rose fired two shots on goal and blocked one before leaving the game. The 23-year-old was bumped to the bottom six for this outing, but he worked over 17 minutes of ice in the two previous games and notched two points in that span. If he can't play Saturday against the Hurricanes, expect Wade Megan to enter the lineup.