Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Emerges with rare assist
De La Rose managed a secondary assist in Mondays 3-1 home win over the Kings.
Since joining the Red Wings on Oct. 17 -- he was claimed off waivers from Montreal -- De La Rose has mustered a goal and four helpers through 19 games. It's difficult to get too excited about a fourth-line center, but the 23-year-old has been a boon to Detroit's 15th-ranked penalty kill.
