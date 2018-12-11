De La Rose managed a secondary assist in Mondays 3-1 home win over the Kings.

Since joining the Red Wings on Oct. 17 -- he was claimed off waivers from Montreal -- De La Rose has mustered a goal and four helpers through 19 games. It's difficult to get too excited about a fourth-line center, but the 23-year-old has been a boon to Detroit's 15th-ranked penalty kill.