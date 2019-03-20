Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Exits with illness
De La Rose (illness) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
The bottom-line forward has just nine points in 60 games this season after collecting an assist before leaving Tuesday's contest. An update on De La Rose's ailment should be given after the game.
