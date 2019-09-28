De La Rose (lower body) is doubtful for Saturday's preseason finale versus the Maple Leafs, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

De La Rose won't garner much attention in fantasy leagues since he's a bottom-six contributor who, even in a healthy state, would have to battle Christoffer Ehn for minutes. Nonetheless, we're confident De La Rose can work past this issue seeing as how he already laughed in the face of adversity by overcoming a serious cardiac issue.