Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Factors into two goals
De La Rose found twine and pitched in an assist in Saturday's 5-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.
Oddly enough, the fourth line from each team created the game's first two goals, as De La Rose's first marker of the season was equalized by a slick backhand tally from Nick Shore. De La Rose has a two-game point streak going, but he doesn't play enough to justify picking him up in fantasy leagues.
