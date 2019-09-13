Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Fit for training camp
De La Rose (chest) is healthy entering training camp, per Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site
De La Rose has experienced cardiac problems that hopefully will be a thing of the past since he underwent surgery in April. We figure he'll rotate with Christoffer Ehn as a depth center for the rebuilding franchise.
