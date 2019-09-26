Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Gets hurt Wednesday
De La Rose (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Penguins.
De La Rose suffered the injury during the second period of the game, and as evidenced by this news, won't make his way to the ice for the third. The 2013 second-round pick is fighting for a spot in the opening-night lineup, so his injury won't help his chances. Expect the team to shed more light on the injury following the game, or in the coming days.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Fit for training camp•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Likely staying put•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Undergoes minor surgery•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Likely to be shut down•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Seeking answers on heart issue•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Dealing with heart issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.