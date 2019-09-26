De La Rose (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Penguins.

De La Rose suffered the injury during the second period of the game, and as evidenced by this news, won't make his way to the ice for the third. The 2013 second-round pick is fighting for a spot in the opening-night lineup, so his injury won't help his chances. Expect the team to shed more light on the injury following the game, or in the coming days.