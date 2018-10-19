De La Rose (chest) has been medically cleared to play, but he'll remain a non-roster player for the Red Wings as long as it takes him to obtain his work visa, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Wings claimed De La Rose off waivers, which prevented the Habs from being able to assign him to AHL Laval. Still, he won't be on the minds of fantasy owners as a relatively inexperienced center acquired by a Detroit team that's still winless on the season.