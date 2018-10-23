De La Rose is still working on obtaining his visa, but he could have that settled in time to practice Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings don't play again until Friday's clash with the Jets, but De La Rose will hope to make his debut in the next game at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit. The Swedish pivot received medical clearance to return following a cardiac issue, only for the former Habs player to experience issues obtaining his work visa.