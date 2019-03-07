Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: In prime role Thursday
De La Rose is projected to center the top line in Thursday's game against the Rangers.
The Red Wings will be without the services of franchise cornerstone Dylan Larkin (back), so De La Rose ascends from the fourth to the first line against the Blueshirts. With three goals, five assists and a minus-11 rating through 53 games, the Swedish-born pivot hasn't been met with much fanfare in the fantasy realm, but he's more appealing than usual on Thursday's daily slate with proficient playmakers Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi flanking him.
