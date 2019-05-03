Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Likely staying put
De La Rose (chest) is expected to remain a Red Wing in the 2019-20 season, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
As noted in this report, De La Rose underwent surgery to handle a cardiac issue which caused him to get shut down early in 2018-19. He's still operating under the terms of a two-year deal that he originally procured with the Canadiens in the summer of 2018. There shouldn't be much fantasy interest in the bottom-six grinder, but he should get every opportunity to impress new GM Steve Yzerman.
