De La Rose is likely to undergo a season-ending heart procedure to treat an accelerated heartbeat, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings are already optimistic that De La Rose will be ready for training camp in preparation for the 2019-20 campaign. Assuming the curtain has closed on the fifth-year center's season, he finishes with three goals and six assists over 60 games -- those numbers leave a lot to be desired in the fantasy realm, but in fairness, he only averaged 11:26 of ice time.