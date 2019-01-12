De La Rose scored in Detroit's first game of 2019, but he's been held without a point in four games since that 5-3 home loss to the Flames on Jan. 2.

De La Rose certainly isn't expected to be a regular scorer as a fourth-line grinder, but the Wings would gladly accept the random marker from a role player such as him. This team has 128 team goals compared to 158 allowed and are now in the basement of the Atlantic Division standings.

