Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Out Saturday
De La Rose (upper body) won't play Saturday against Carolina, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings have yet to release any information regarding a timetable for De La Rose's recovery, but he'll be sidelined for one game at a minimum. The 23-year-old pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's game against Arizona.
