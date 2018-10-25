Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Partakes in first practice with Wings
De La Rose (personal) finally joined the Red Wings for practice Thursday. He's been activated from non-roster injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
De La Rose was cleared to play last Friday, but an issue obtaining his visa had delayed his arrival to Detroit for practice. With such matters settled, the Canadiens castoff could make his way into Friday's home game against the Jets. De La Rose scored four goals to go along with eight helpers over 55 games for the Habs in 2017-18.
