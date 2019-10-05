Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Ready to rock
De La Rose (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Saturday's season opener against the Predators, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.
De La Rose missed Detroit's preseason finale due to a lower-body injury, but he's evidently already put that issue behind him. The 24-year-old, who notched nine points in 60 games last campaign, is expected to center Christoffer Ehn and Justin Abdelkader on the Red Wings' fourth line against Nashville.
