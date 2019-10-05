De La Rose (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Saturday's season opener against the Predators, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.

De La Rose missed Detroit's preseason finale due to a lower-body injury, but he's evidently already put that issue behind him. The 24-year-old, who notched nine points in 60 games last campaign, is expected to center Christoffer Ehn and Justin Abdelkader on the Red Wings' fourth line against Nashville.