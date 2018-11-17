Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Returning to action
De La Rose (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup against the Devils on Saturday, according to Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
Even though De La Rose should play after missing the past three games, he's not an intriguing fantasy option in a bottom-six role for a Red Wings club averaging only 2.56 goals per game on the road -- 21st in the NHL.
