De La Rose (upper body) will not play Thursday against the Senators, but he's questionable for the subsequent contest opposing the Devils on Saturday,

Between cardiac and visa issues delaying his arrival in Detroit on top of this latest injury, the ex-Hab has only drawn into seven games with the Red Wings since he was acquired off waivers Oct. 17. Still, he remains on the active roster as opposed to injured reserve, which further supports the notion that his injury isn't all that serious.