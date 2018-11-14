Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Ruled out Thursday
De La Rose (upper body) will not play Thursday against the Senators, but he's questionable for the subsequent contest opposing the Devils on Saturday,
Between cardiac and visa issues delaying his arrival in Detroit on top of this latest injury, the ex-Hab has only drawn into seven games with the Red Wings since he was acquired off waivers Oct. 17. Still, he remains on the active roster as opposed to injured reserve, which further supports the notion that his injury isn't all that serious.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Able to practice•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Will not play Tuesday, still day-to-day•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Out Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Departs game with injury•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Expected to play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Partakes in first practice with Wings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...