Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Seeking answers on heart issue
De La Rose will meet with specialists Thursday to receive more information concerning his accelerated heartbeat, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports, adding that the center is presumed out for the ensuing five-game road trip.
De La Rose actually dealt with a cardiac episode before the start of the 2018-19 campaign, and the issue delayed his Red Wings debut upon the forward being claimed off waivers from Montreal. He's since totaled three goals and six assists over 60 games with Detroit. With De La Rose expected to be out for at least eight more days, this will clear more playing time for the likes of college prospects Ryan Kuffner and Taro Hirose.
