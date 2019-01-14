Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Set to play Tuesday
De La Rose was absent from Monday's practice session, but is still expected to be in the lineup against Anaheim on Tuesday.
Coach Jeff Blashill didn't elaborate on what caused De La Rose to miss practice, but it appears the center won't miss any time. In 35 games for the Red Wings, the Swede has tallied three goals, four assists and 29 shots and remains a low-end fantasy option.
