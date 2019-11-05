Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Three hits in loss
De La Rose dished out three hits in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Predators.
Not known for his point production, De La Rose has gone six games without finding the scoresheet, but the Swede did register a trio of hits in Monday's loss. He's not playable in fantasy and should even be ignored in deeper formats.
