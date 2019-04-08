De La Rose said Monday that he underwent a minor heart surgery, but is expected to be cleared for offseason workouts and training camp, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

De La Rose was diagnosed with an accelerated heartbeat in March, but this news is certainly a positive for his overall health going forward. The Swede and the team will likely take a cautious approach, but all signs point to a healthy return for the 2019-20 campaign. De La Rose only accumulated nine points while averaging 11:26 of ice time in 60 games this campaign.