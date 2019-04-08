Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Undergoes minor surgery
De La Rose said Monday that he underwent a minor heart surgery, but is expected to be cleared for offseason workouts and training camp, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
De La Rose was diagnosed with an accelerated heartbeat in March, but this news is certainly a positive for his overall health going forward. The Swede and the team will likely take a cautious approach, but all signs point to a healthy return for the 2019-20 campaign. De La Rose only accumulated nine points while averaging 11:26 of ice time in 60 games this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Likely to be shut down•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Seeking answers on heart issue•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Dealing with heart issue•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Exits with illness•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: In prime role Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...