Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Will not play Tuesday, still day-to-day
De La Rose (upper body) remains day-to-day but will not play against the Coyotes on Tuesday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Without a timetable, or any specific information pertaining to the significance of the injury, De La Rose (upper body) has been ruled out of Tuesday's home game versus the Coyotes. It remains to be seen how much time he's expected to miss, however, an unwillingness to discuss details could suggest that the injury is significant. In seven games with the Red Wings this season, De La Rose has a goal and an assist.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Out Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Departs game with injury•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Expected to play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Partakes in first practice with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Hoping to practice with new team Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Healthy, but settling visa matter•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...