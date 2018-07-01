Red Wings' Jake Chelios: Earns one-year deal with Detroit
Chelios agreed to terms with the Red Wings on a one-year contract Sunday.
Jake is the son of NHL Hall of Famer and former Red Wing Chris Chelios, so this is a natural fit for the 27-year-old defenseman. Still, he checks out as a late-bloomer having exhausted a pair of contracts with the Hurricanes and remaining in pursuit of his NHL debut.
