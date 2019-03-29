Chelios was called up from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Friday,

The emergency at hand concerns Jonathan Ericsson, who was unable to finish Thursday's game against the Sabres due to a lower-body injury. With all due respect to Chelios -- the son of Hall of Famer Chris Chelios -- a young defenseman just now getting called up to the NHL probably isn't going to make much noise in the fantasy realm. He's produced one goal and 13 assists over 59 games for the AHL's Griffins.