Red Wings' Jake Chelios: Sent to minors
Chelios was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
The 28-year-old made his NHL debut late in the season, suiting up for five games while being held off the scoresheet. Chelios will head back to the AHL where he scored just 14 points in 59 games this season.
