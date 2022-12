Walman scored a goal in a 5-4 overtime win against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Walman scored at 2:13 of the overtime period, completing a comeback that saw Detroit emerge victorious after falling behind 4-0. It was Walman's second goal and third point in 17 games this season. The 26-year-old had three goals and 10 points in 51 contests last season and isn't expected to make regular offensive contributions in 2022-23.