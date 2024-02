Walman recorded an assist to complement an overtime goal on a penalty shot in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

According to Dave Hogg of NHL.com, this was just the fourth time in NHL history that a defenseman scored on a penalty shot, and not until Saturday had anyone from the Red Wings accomplished such a feat. Walman's brilliant performance was accentuated by him reaching a new career high in points. His running total now stands at 11 goals and nine assists through 45 contests.