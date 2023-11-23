Walman supplied a power-play assist to complement five blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Walman is set up for success as a top-pairing defenseman averaging 20:30 of ice time, including 1:58 on the power play and 2:41 shorthanded. He's not nearly as potent offensively as his defensive partner Moritz Seider, but efficiency is the name of the game for Walman, who boasts a plus-7 rating to complement four goals, four assists and 49 blocked shots through 18 contests. Best of all? Half of his points have taken place with the extra attacker.