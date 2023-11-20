Walman (undisclosed) is questionable for practice Tuesday but might still play against New Jersey on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Walman logged 12:29 of ice time in Friday's clash with the Maple Leafs before being forced to exit the game with his undisclosed injury. In 17 games this season, the blueliner has notched four goals and three assists, including three power-play points. If Walman does miss any time, Jeff Petry figures to rejoin the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch versus Toronto.