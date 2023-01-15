Walman scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

While Moritz Seider is the future on the blue line for Detroit, Walman is suddenly looking like a key piece as well. The 26-year-old has a point in four straight games, finding the back of the net in three of them, and over the last dozen contests he has four goals and seven points while seeing action on the second power-play unit. He's also chipped in 14 PIM, 16 hits, 27 blocked shots, 32 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over that stretch, production that makes him a fantasy asset in plenty of formats.