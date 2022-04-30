Walman added an assist in the season finale Friday, contributing to a 5-3 win over the Devils.

Walman started his third season with the Blues, adding six points through 32 games, but a trade to the Wings afforded him an expanded role and he pitched in four assists, 26 hits and 32 blocked shots through 19 contests. He does have some offensive flair to his game, but coach Jeff Blashill sent him to the ice in the defensive zone 53 percent of the time which was a change of pace from what Walman was accustomed to in St. Louis. Wallman is a restricted free agent ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.