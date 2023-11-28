Walman (illness) will be back in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Walmansat. who missed the past two games, has accounted for four goals, eight points, 34 shots on net and 50 blocked shots across 18 games this season. He will probably replace Justin Holl (undisclosed), who is questionable to play, in the lineup.
