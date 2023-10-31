Walman contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit on Monday.

With Detroit down 2-0, Walman assisted on Daniel Sprong's marker at 7:55 of the third period and then provided his own goal just 100 seconds later to tie the game. It was the first multi-point game of Walman's career. The 27-year-old defenseman has two goals and five points in 10 outings this year. That's a solid start to the campaign, but he probably won't maintain that offensive pace. Walman's career high in points is 18, set in 2022-23.