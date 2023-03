Walman posted an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Walman has stepped up as a top-pairing defenseman following the trade of Filip Hronek to the Canucks, and now he's up to seven goals, six assists and a plus-15 rating through 50 games. Those counting stats won't move the needle much in fantasy leagues, but Walman has surpassed expectations in Motown, with the reward being a three-year, $10.2 million extension that he inked in February.