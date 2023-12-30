Walman scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

The blueliner had just one point, a goal, over his prior 11 games, but Walman busted out of his slump with the first three-point performance of his career. After flashing some intriguing upside with nine goals and 18 points in 63 games last season, the 27-year-old has become a true force in 2023-24 with eight goals and 16 points in only 33 contests. He's also added 87 blocked shots, 58 shots on net and 22 PIM to his ledger, providing extra fantasy value in formats that use a broader range of categories.