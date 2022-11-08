Walman (shoulder) is 7-10 days away from making his season debut, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.
Walman has yet to play this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. The 26-year-old blueliner will likely compete for a bottom-four role with the Red Wings upon his return.
