Walman scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Walman tallied early in the third period to squash the Flames' comeback hopes. While primarily a defensive presence, Walman has also picked up three points through six contests this season. He's added multiple blocked shots in each game, totaling 17 blocks with eight PIM, eight shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. He's locked in to a top-four role.