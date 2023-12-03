Walman had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Montreal.

He scored 54 seconds into overtime when he sent a snap shot past Jake Allen's glove. Walman has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games, and five points, including four assists in his last four. The OT winner was Walman's second of the same this season, which tied Moritz Seider for the most among active Detroit defenders. He's warming up right now and may be a decent scoop off the wire if you need short term help.