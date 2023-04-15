Walman posted 18 points, 47 hits, 121 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 63 games this season.

A shoulder injury caused Walman to get off to a late start to the campaign, but he made quite the impression for the Wings upon returning, as the aforementioned totals were all career-best marks. The Blues' castoff had played sparingly in St. Louis to start his career, though he leveled up with his new team, managing a whopping 140 shots on goal and lighting the lamp nine times to complement the same number of helpers. He inked a three-year, $10.2 million deal in February as a major boon to his confidence. From a fantasy perspective, there's a chance he'll be on the radar in deep leagues this fall.