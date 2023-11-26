Walman (illness) won't play Sunday against Minnesota, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Walman will miss his second straight contest. He has four goals, eight points, 34 shots on net and 50 blocked shots across 18 games this season. Shayne Gostisbehere is slated to play alongside Moritz Seider in Walman's absence.
