Walman (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Thursday, according to Sam Stockton of the Hockey News.
Walman sat out Tuesday's tilt against Columbus. Walman has a career high 12 goals, 21 points and 150 blocked shots in 61 appearances this season. Look for Simon Edvinsson to play once again on the second pairing.
