Walman (upper body) will not play versus Vancouver on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Walman was injured Thursday versus the Flames. He has five goals and 14 points with a plus-14 rating in 34 games this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Extends point streak in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Completes Red Wings' comeback•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Efficient despite team loss•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Tallies first goal•
-
Red Wings' Jake Walman: Ready for season debut•