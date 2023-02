Walman provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

This was Walman's second game back from an upper-body injury that kept him out for three contests. He set up a Pius Suter tally in the first period. Walman has seen steady top-four usage as a defensive specialist this season, though he's also matched his career high with 10 points in 36 contests. The 26-year-old blueliner has added 81 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 32 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-15 rating.