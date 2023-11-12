Walman scored the game-winning goal on two shots on net and added four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets.

With Detroit ahead 4-3 early in the third period, Walman fired a point shot that caromed off a Columbus defender, hit the end boards, then bounced off the back of goalie Spencer Martin's leg and into the net. While the 27-year-old blueliner won't be able to repeat that billiards shot any time soon, Walman's been productive of late with three goals and four points over the last six games. However, his fantasy value could be on shaky ground -- he didn't see a second of ice time on the power play Saturday, with Shayne Gostisbehere, Jeff Petry and Moritz Seider splitting those duties instead.