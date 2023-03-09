Walman found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The Wings appreciate the competitiveness that Walman brings to the table. He signed a three-year, $10.2 million contract extension at the end of February, and the defenseman's minutes are up since the Wings dealt Filip Hronek to the Canucks. Walman has seven goals, five assists and 87 blocked shots through 45 games; those numbers won't impress your average fantasy manager, but he's earned a plus-16 rating and is clearly trending in the right direction.