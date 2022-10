Walman (shoulder) was back on the ice in a non-contact jersey Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It was initially suggested that Walman would return in mid-November, but he is now considered ahead of schedule in his recovery. Next up for the depth defenseman is proving that he can withstand contact in practice. "Contact I think is not too far away," he said. "I feel 100 percent already. I feel like I could do contact but it's just waiting on the doctors pretty much."