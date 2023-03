Walman found the back of the net in a 3-2 victory over Carolina on Thursday.

Walman supplied the deciding goal with just four seconds left in the third period. It was the 27-year-old's second career game-winner. Through 55 appearances in 2022-23, Walman has nine goals and 15 points. March has been a decent month offensively by his standards, with four goals and five points over 14 outings.