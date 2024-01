Walman (illness) is in doubt ahead of Friday's matchup versus Carolina, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Walman has just one practice under his belt after having missed the last three games due to an illness. Still, the fact the defenseman was able to get back onto the ice is certainly a step in the right direction. The 27-year-old Toronto native needs only one more point to match the career high he set last season and will reach the 10-goal threshold with just one more tally.