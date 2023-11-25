Walman (illness) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt versus Minnesota.
Walman missed Friday's contest versus the Bruins and is in danger of sitting again Sunday. Walman has four goals and four assists in 18 games this season. If he can't go Sunday, Walman's next chance to return would come Wednesday against the Rangers.
